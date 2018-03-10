SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs and H-E-B go way back, and the tradition of Spurs players in H-E-B commercials is continuing into the 2018-19 season.

The Spurs' Twitter page was filled with photos from the commercial shoot with current members of the team on Tuesday.

New Spur DeMar DeRozan joined LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills, Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay for multiple shoots. In one, the players were waring matching gray long-sleeve shirts and long pants while eating burgers and chicken.

Another photo shows the group in their practice jerseys with the Spurs Coyote.

On Wednesday, it was the retired players' turn to ham it up. The Spurs Coyote was in the cockpit of a plane, with David Robinson, Tim Duncan, George Gervin, Sean Elliott and Bruce Bowen lounging in the back.

.@SpursCoyote cleared for take off! 🛫



We’re on set for Day 2 of @HEB commercials featuring some familiar faces. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1p5SvSdpHp — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 3, 2018

Manu Ginobili also appeared to be on set, but it's not clear if he'll be in the final commercial.

So cool to hang out with these guys! I guess I'm really on the "other side" now! #hebcommercials #legends pic.twitter.com/3i7QNX7vvv — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) October 3, 2018

TD welcoming the newest member to the @HEB Legends Commercials. pic.twitter.com/bVNUww2KRt — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 3, 2018

We'll just have to wait and see. The Spurs' regular-season opener is October 17 vs. Minnesota, and you can watch it on KENS 5.

© 2018 KENS