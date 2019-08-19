SAN ANTONIO — If you're a Spurs fan, and you like to run, a local event is combining the best of both worlds.

Spurs will welcome fans to the AT&T Center ground for a Spurs 5K and Kids' Coyote Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 26. at 9 a.m.

Portions of the proceeds from each registration will benefit Silver & Black Give Back’s youth programs, which provide recreational youth basketball in economically disadvantaged areas of San Antonio, the press release said.

You can register for the event online, which includes a custom t-shirt, a ticket to the Spurs vs. Wizards game and access to the post-race celebration in the Bud Light Courtyard.

Registration starts at $40 for the Spurs 5K and $20 for the Coyote Fun Run. Prices will increase on Oct. 1 and you can visit the Spurs website for more information.

