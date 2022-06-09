Fan react: Do Spurs fans think Patty Mills could garner Basketball HOF consideration?

Mills has accomplished much in the NBA and on the international basketball stage.

SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili gets set to enter the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame, he could be one of the last few former San Antonio players to enter for a while.

Tony Parker should be a lock but after Ginobili and Parker, which long-time Spur could enter basketball immortality?

Could it be former Spur, Patty Mills?

His NBA career does reflect an NBA title with the Spurs in 2014, two NBA Finals appearances (2013, 2014), made his 1,000th NBA 3-pointer on Jan. 2020 becoming the first Australian player in NBA history to reach that milestone, and set an NBA record for most 3-point shots made for one team as a reserve with 930 passing Ginobili.

He was the NBA's 2022 Sportsmanship Award winner and in college at St. Mary's was a two-time All First Team in the WCC (2008, 2009).

And seeing it is the Basketball Hall of Fame (not just NBA), Mills owns a bronze Olympic medal in 2020, four gold medals at the FIBA Oceania Championship (2007, 2011, 2013, 2015), became the third Indigenous basketball player to play for Australia, and at the 2012 Olympics, he had the highest scoring average with 21.2 points per game. That was better than Team USA's Kevin Durant with 19.5 points per game.

He was even named to the Tokyo 2020 All Star Five for the men's Olympics basketball tournament.

Add in what he has done for Indigenous basketball players in Australia by creating the first Indigenous basketball league and he might have a case that could be debated.

We asked Spurs fans if the former guard could see himself one day enter the Hall Of Fame or at minimum be nominated.

Here is a sample of their thoughts:

I like Patty as much as the next Spurs fan but I gotta say no. Maybe gets his jersey retired at ATT Center but even that may be a tough call https://t.co/6I87I7IuXo — Ranting&Reyving (@RReyving) September 6, 2022

Yes, he absolutely does https://t.co/HdMp4HfZuY — Abel D (@RodimusBowtieSA) September 6, 2022

A resounding…YES! Patty was the consummate professional and ingratiated himself to this community like only few others have. His clutch shooting only adds to his résumé as to why his name and number should be hung in the rafters. Began as a towel waver, ended as a legend… https://t.co/MqJu4lKzPe pic.twitter.com/Bu3bGqcr66 — Dr. Danny Sanders (@dannysanders80) September 6, 2022

Love Patty, but it's a tough call. — 𝔹𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕣 ℂ𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕪 𝕊𝕠𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝 𝔸𝕡𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕝 (@BexarApparel) September 6, 2022

Good grief people are big mad at just the idea of him in the HOF. International ball has a HUGE influence on a Hall of Fame resume so it’s a legit question — Ralf Valdez 🤘🏽 (@ralfvaldez) September 6, 2022

Interesting question! If T-Mac can get in then Patty can I'm guessing. Let me ask my sports group text crew this. — D'Ante Rose (@dsmooth210) September 6, 2022

Yes, eventually.

People are basing it off his tenure with the Spurs & NBA.

He’s been a HUGE influence for Basketball in Australia unlike that selfish brat Ben Simmons… — Manuel Wallz (@manuelwallz) September 6, 2022

No, but should get any/all recognition Australia can nationally throw at him — Jim Doyle (@JayDole) September 6, 2022

It seems like a close call. If anything his international career might carry him but it would be a tough call to make.

Maybe he is not a first ballot but perhaps a nominee or second ballot.

Perhaps another strong showing and medaling at the next Olympics could push him over should he play for Team Australia.