Fan react: Do Spurs fans think Patty Mills could garner Basketball HOF consideration?

SAN ANTONIO — As San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili gets set to enter the Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame, he could be one of the last few former San Antonio players to enter for a while.
Tony Parker should be a lock but after Ginobili and Parker, which long-time Spur could enter basketball immortality?
Could it be former Spur, Patty Mills?
His NBA career does reflect an NBA title with the Spurs in 2014, two NBA Finals appearances (2013, 2014), made his 1,000th NBA 3-pointer on Jan. 2020 becoming the first Australian player in NBA history to reach that milestone, and set an NBA record for most 3-point shots made for one team as a reserve with 930 passing Ginobili.
He was the NBA's 2022 Sportsmanship Award winner and in college at St. Mary's was a two-time All First Team in the WCC (2008, 2009).
And seeing it is the Basketball Hall of Fame (not just NBA), Mills owns a bronze Olympic medal in 2020, four gold medals at the FIBA Oceania Championship (2007, 2011, 2013, 2015), became the third Indigenous basketball player to play for Australia, and at the 2012 Olympics, he had the highest scoring average with 21.2 points per game. That was better than Team USA's Kevin Durant with 19.5 points per game.
He was even named to the Tokyo 2020 All Star Five for the men's Olympics basketball tournament.
Add in what he has done for Indigenous basketball players in Australia by creating the first Indigenous basketball league and he might have a case that could be debated.
We asked Spurs fans if the former guard could see himself one day enter the Hall Of Fame or at minimum be nominated.
Here is a sample of their thoughts:
It seems like a close call. If anything his international career might carry him but it would be a tough call to make.
Maybe he is not a first ballot but perhaps a nominee or second ballot.
Perhaps another strong showing and medaling at the next Olympics could push him over should he play for Team Australia.
