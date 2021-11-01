Spurs fans — Taco Bell is giving out FREE TACOS on Tuesday, Thursday game days 🌮

Just make sure to purchase a large drink to get the free tacos!

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a hungry Spurs fan, you're going to like this.

On Tuesday and Thursday game days during the 2020-21 San Antonio Spurs season, Taco Bell will give out two free beef crunchy tacos to fans.

Now, it is important to note you'll have to purchase a large drink with your order at any participating location in San Antonio and surrounding areas.

But, hey, free tacos.

The promotion will be available during all store hours on any Tuesday or Thursday Spurs game day – home or away. The offer will also be limited to one per person at participating locations.

“Taco Bell has been a standout NBA and Spurs partner for many years, and we’re excited to continue collaborating with them this season to activate this promotion for our Spurs Family to enjoy,” said Frank Miceli, Senior Vice President of Revenue & Franchise Business Operations.