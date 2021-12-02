Study shows Spurs fans hardly complain about NBA officiating

Apparently, Spurs fans are quiet when it comes to complaining about the refs.

SAN ANTONIO — When it comes to complaining about NBA officiating, San Antonio Spurs fans rarely voice their concern on social media.

In a Twitter study done by BetOnline, the Spurs' fanbase ranks near the bottom of NBA fans who complain the most about officiating.

They join the Pelican, Grizzlies, Raptors, Thunder, and Blazers fans who are quiet on social media.

The results may be linked to the fact the team is well below .500 (6-13) and are in a rebuild.

This lends to fans not expecting much from the team with the playoffs or championship parade dreams not on their radar this season.

However, the Spurs are showing signs of growth and development.

They recently secured their first winning streak of the season, Devin Vassell is emerging, and Dejounte Murray is playing at an All-Star level this season.

If the team trends upward, perhaps as the season moves forward, Spurs fans will be giving a piece of their minds about officiating if the team continues to improve.

What do you say Spurs fans? Do you still voice your anger about the refs on social media when the Spurs are on the court?