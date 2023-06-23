'Wem-V-P' | Spurs fans greet Wembanyama at airport

The Spurs No. 1 pick arrived in San Antonio to a throng of fans braving near-triple-digit heat.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans braved scorching South Texas temperatures, some of them for several hours, to greet the Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama's upon his arrival.

Fans lined up early in the morning hours but had to wait through several plane delays before Wembanyama made his first steps in San Antonio. Just before he arrived, second-year Spurs player Jeremy Sochan greeted the crowds and signed autographs.

“I think it just shows the culture of San Antonio and the people here,” said Sochan. “It shows how much love we want to show to him and that it’s a family here and that he has nothing to stress about. It’s going to be good.”

Chants of "Wem-V-P" erupted when the plane touched down, and Wembanyama took some time to meet with fans after disembarking.

The Spurs Coyote also popped by to greet the newest member of the team, along with Spurs GM Brian Wright, CEO RC Buford and Chairman Peter J. Holt.

Joining Wembanyama was his parents and siblings... and, in puro San Antonio fashion, he was handed a bag of breakfast tacos minutes after landing.

"He's gonna bring so much of the city (together) on and off the court," said one umbrella-wielding fan. "It's the third coming, of (David) Robinson, (Tim) Duncan, now we have Wembanyama. Watch out."

The Spurs will formally introduce Wembanyama Saturday morning. The team is inviting fans to watch the team’s “Meet the Rookies” live streaming and television special at 10 a.m.

Sean Elliott will introduce the Silver and Black’s 2023 NBA Draft class, featuring the No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs' 44th overall selection Sidy Cissoko.

Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt and Buford will speak publicly for the first time since the team selected their highest pick in 26 years. Following Holt and Buford’s appearance, Wembanyama and Cissoko will be introduced and answer questions from Elliott.