Spurs welcome back fans in-person on March 12

SAN ANTONIO — March 12 will no doubt be an exciting day for Spurs fans. That's the first time in almost a year when the San Antonio Spurs will allow fans to start attending games in person again.

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Orlando Magic.back fans. The last time they did so before the coronavirus pandemic began was on March 10, 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome our fans back to the AT&T Center,” said RC Buford, Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO. “We’ve always said we have the best fans in the NBA and playing in an empty arena has reminded us all of how fortunate we are to enjoy the amazing support we receive from our fans. We can’t wait to see, hear and engage with our fans again starting March 12.”

Our #SpursFamily is coming back to the @attcenter on March 12! Can’t wait to have y’all safely at home with us again 🏠



MORE: https://t.co/G0tU20XknW

There will be a limit though of fans to include approximately 3,200 to help maintain physical distancing. The March 12 game will be the first of 17 home games for the Spurs in the Second Half of the 2020-21 season, presented by H-E-B.

“For the last 10 months our team has been laser focused on implementing heightened health and safety measures, concentrating on three key areas, people, surfaces and air,” said AT&T Center VP and General Manager Casey Heverling. “The entire organization has gone above and beyond to make sure that the AT&T Center is a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone in attendance.”

Here are some of the following safety protocols being implemented:

Face masks must be worn as soon as people enter the AT&T Center; they may be removed for eating or drinking

A mobile health screening needs to be completed before you arrive; download the CLEAR app before you go since it takes a few minutes to complete

Temperature checks at the door

Cashless paying for parking, ticket scanning and food ordering via the Spurs app

Sanitation including the use of robots will cover all surfaces - from the locker room to the bleachers

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the arena