Spurs have a pair fan events lined up to wrap up the regular season

The team has announced a fan watch party and much more.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready to cheer on the Silver and Black as the team will be wrapping up the regular-season and get set for a Play-In Tournament.

And you can be a part of the action thanks to a pair of fan events coming soon.

The Spurs announced that their April 9 home finale against the Warriors will be fan appreciation night, featuring a full-arena giveaway of Spurs cooling towels, presented by Ashley, an official Spurs partner.

Upon entering the venue, every fan will receive a scratch-off ticket for a chance to win food, beverage or retail prizes. Other giveaways include autographed player basketballs given out at random throughout the night.

During the game, former Spurs Owner Red McCombs will be recognized for his impact on the organization and the city of San Antonio. McCombs played a lead role in the investment group that moved the team to San Antonio in the Summer of 1973.

The game at AT&T Center will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised locally on KENS 5 with Spurs Live beginning at 7 p.m.

That's just the start; the team will also host a fan watch party at Smoke BBQ+Skybar to coincide with the team's regular-season finale in Dallas on April 10.

Guests can expect food, fun and a “Go Spurs Go” atmosphere alongside fellow fans as they root for the Spurs to beat the Mavericks in a Texas showdown to end the regular season. Attendees can pick up a free drink ticket at the Spurs table, while supplies last.

The Spurs Coyote will make an appearance at the family-friendly event along with DJ Quake and the Hype Squad. Coyote bobbleheads will be up for grabs as well as exclusive Spurs giveaways, including an autographed team basketball, a City Edition jersey and more.

Things will get going at 8:00 P.M. at Smoke BBQ+Skybar located at 501 E Crockett At., 78205.