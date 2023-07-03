Spurs fan boxes aim to thank fans for social media engagement and support

Here's the story of why the Spurs are thanking fans in a big way with a box of Silver and Black goodies.

SAN ANTONIO — If you do a quick scroll on social media platforms you'll come across San Antonio Spurs fans showing off their creativity and enthusiasm for the Silver and Black.

For example, the fan demand on social media that the team gives them a Fiesta-themed jersey. Some fans took it a step forward and put their creativity to work showing off mock Fiesta-inspired jerseys.

That spirited demand did not fall on deaf ears with the franchise and in 2020 the Spurs debuted the first Fiesta-themed uniforms much to the delight of the fanbase.

With the team celebrating its 50th anniversary season, the Spurs decided to show how much they appreciate everything fans do and are sending thank-you boxes stuffed with plenty of goodies.

"The boxes are a thank you to our fans. Through their spirited and clever social posts, they inspired us to launch our first Fiesta-themed Spurs City Edition uniform three seasons ago in 2020-2," Kelsie Jackson, Spurs' Event Marketing Associate Manager said. "We saved some of the best and most notable posts and when the time came to bring back the Fiesta-themed colors, we featured their memorable posts in our marketing efforts."

Throughout this season, fans who received the boxes are excited, thankful, and showing them off for all to see.

I can’t believe this, @spurs really sent me a fan box. What a classy organization. So excited, let’s get ready for the next 50yrs! The legend of Timmy lives forever #porvida pic.twitter.com/4oXRYMmUBU — KJ Vassell Sochan Szn (🇦🇷 Messi the 🐐) (@GoSpursG0) February 17, 2023

As Fiancé and I were walking out of our place yesterday to drive 3 hours to Atlanta for the game, we walked out to a Spurs Fan Box on our doorstep!



I’m forever proud to be a @spurs fan and am so grateful for the gift!



Thanks a ton, and Go Spurs Go! 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/qfBvFVReQ2 — Spurs_Muse (@spurs_muse) February 12, 2023

@spurs Thank you so much for the Fan Box! I love it all!! pic.twitter.com/Mqpt3TmBW7 — Rachel (@Spursrach18) February 14, 2023

Each box has a cap, a thank you note from Spurs CEO RC Buford, Spurs-themed wireless earbuds, and an exclusive viewfinder packed with Spurs images.

"A fun and custom item that went into every box was a nostalgic viewfinder with an image reel that celebrates the Spurs' 50-year legacy in San Antonio. The photos are amazing and there is something special about clicking through the images," Jackson said. "You can feel what it must have been like to have experienced those moments in person."

"Our franchise would be nothing without you and our unwavering Spurs fans who have carried the Silver and Black tradition from one generation to the next," penned Buford in the thank you note inside the fan box.

Care went into each box. The team wanted it to feel special and personalized to the fans when they opened it.

And that personalized feeling is amped as the box includes their own custom Classic Edition jersey.

"It was also important for us to add different touches to each of the boxes to help make them special for our fans. Along with exclusive items from this season, we included a custom 2022-23 Spurs Classic edition jersey in each box," she said.

This isn't the first time the Spurs went above and beyond to thank their fans.

In 2022, fans received boxes stuffed with authentic jerseys of their favorite Spurs players, keychains, caps, and much more.

Got my @spurs fan box today!!! Thank you @spurs ! Can’t wait to wear my new jersey to the next game we go to!! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/fVWiMBLHpP — Priscilla (@priskillya) March 1, 2022

The continued Silver and Black devotion fans share on social media means a lot to the franchise and it is very appreciated. It is the main thrust the team decided to reward fans this season.

"In our third and final season of the Fiesta-themed trilogy, we are continuing to thank our fans who have been our biggest and most creative supporters this past year on social media by surprising them with a Spurs Fan Box," said Jackson.

So keep showing off your Spurs creativity and keep on engaging with the team on social media. They are listening and watching. You never know when you might be the next to receive the Spurs fan box in the future.

"We love to see our fans react to the boxes and know it means a lot to them that the boxes are coming from the Spurs," Jackson said. "They’re our way of showing appreciation to our fans for engaging with us on social media throughout the entire year."