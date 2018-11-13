After trailing for most of the game, the Spurs committed 10 turnovers in the second half, while tallying just 7 assists while dropping a Monday night contest to the Kings, 104-99. DeMar DeRozan finished with a team-high 23 points and 8 assists for the Silver & Black. LaMarcus Aldridge had a double-double, with 14 points and 18 rebounds. He also blocked 3 shots.

Six Kings finished with 10 or more points, led by 22 off the bench from Bogdan Bogdanovic. Sacramento shot exactly 50 percent (43-86) from the floor and drained 11 of their 24 attempts from behind the ark (45.8 percent).

Next up for the Spurs (7-5) is a Wednesday night tilt against the Suns (2-11) in Phoenix. That contest begins at 8 p.m. Central. The Spurs handled the Suns, 120-90, in the first meeting of the season on October 31.

FOURTH QUARTER

FINAL: Kings 104, Spurs 99

This one had all the makings of a game that will go down to the wire. The Kings led most of the way, but never pulled away and their shooting started to slip. The Spurs tied it with about 5 minutes left, but a DeMar DeRozan turnover and miss on consecutive possessions was answered by back-to-back Kings three-pointers, making it 98-90. From there, the Kings were able to hang on.

Bryn with the steal. DeMar with the finish. 👏 pic.twitter.com/QUh70kEW5e — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 13, 2018

THIRD QUARTER

After three, the Kings hols a 77-76 lead over the Spurs

It's a one point game heading to the 4th.#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/OHvu66tNRI — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) November 13, 2018

Midway through the frame, and things hadn't shifted in the Spurs' favor yet. A few turnovers stopped the Spurs from gaining momentum, and the Kings continued to make more than half their shots.

The Silver & Black leaned heavily on their stars, and LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan have answered the call.

Count it for DeMar ☝️ pic.twitter.com/Eu13zVpRac — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 13, 2018

LA (10 PTS, 13 REB) drains the bucket from the top of the key for his sixth double-double of the season! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Y0mHWn7wIV — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 13, 2018

SECOND QUARTER

At halftime, The Kings led 56-55.

At halftime, just one Spur had 10 points in former King Rudy Gay. A late scoring surge from Dante Cunningham gave him 9 points in the first half.

Dante heating up in the 2Q 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TQIhfyTqvq — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 13, 2018

Sacramento's young backcourt of Hield, Fox and Bogdanovic led the way for the Kings. They each finished the first half with 10 or more points.

In classic Spurs fashion, the Silver & Black had 18 assists on 24 made field goals. Those numbers for the Kings were 14 and 23, respectively. The Spurs committed 2 fewer turnovers than their opponents in the first half.

The Kings' hot shooting carried from the first into the second quarter, with the hosts making 20 of their first 33 shots - above 60 percent. But a balanced effort from the Spurs allowed them to stick around. Five players - LaMarcus Aldridge, Derrick White, DeMar DeRozan, Bryn Forbes and Rudy Gay, accounted for all but 5 of the Spurs' first 42 points with about 4 minutes left in the second quarter. Those five each had at least 7 points.

OKAY BRYN pic.twitter.com/XokDsjrjnc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 13, 2018

FIRST QUARTER

The Kings led 25-24 after the first quarter.

A balanced first quarter saw the host Sacramento Kings holding a 1-point lead after the first 12 minutes. Sacramento guard Buddy Hield led all scorers with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. The Kings shot 50 percent in the first.

After a slow start allowed the host Kings to claim an early 5-point lead, the Spurs responded.

Derrick with the left ✋ finish #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/v6CNSPajD8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 13, 2018

Pau Gasol is out for the Spurs with a left foot injury, but he is still supporting the team.

The last time the Spurs lost to the Sacramento Kings, Rudy Gay played a large role... for Sacramento. That game was all the way back on November 15, 2014. The Spurs' starting lineup included Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, Danny Green, Tony Parker and Aron Baynes.

Now with a completely new team, the 2018-19 Spurs are off to a 7-4 start and beginning a three-game road trip. The Silver & Black have a back-to-back later this week against the Suns and Clippers on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Kings have been consistently near the bottom of the standings in recent years, but are off to a 7-6 start and have a wealth of recent top draft picks. Marvin Bagley III, De'Aaron Fox and Harry Giles are all under 21 and could be key parts of the team for years to come.

