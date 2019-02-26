The Spurs can't wait for some home cookin' because the road was not kind this month. The Silver & Black finished the annual Rodeo road trip with a 1-7 record, the worst such trip in team history.

Monday, it was a 101-85 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Now, the Nets aren't as bad as the Knicks, Sunday's opponent, but the Spurs were playing from behind the whole game. The Silver & Black trailed by 8 after one quarter, 14 at halftime and 22 after three. The Spurs were never withing 10 points in the second half.

San Antonio shot just 36.5 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from behind the arc in the second game of a back-to-back. LaMarcus Aldridge's 26-point, 10-rebound performance led the team, but only DeMar DeRozan (23) and Rudy Gay (13) scored more than 10 to join him.

Brooklyn got 23 points from All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell, who also had 8 assists and 7 rebounds. The teams finish the season series with a 1-1 split.

Next up for the Spurs: Wednesday vs. Detroit, 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

FOURTH QUARTER:

Here come the Spurs! In the first 8 minutes of the fourth, the Silver & Black turned a 22-point gap into a 12-point hole. It might be a case of 'too little, too late,' but it's nice to see some fight from the Spurs.

THIRD QUARTER:

After three, the Nets lead 81-59.

The Spurs needed to win the third quarter. Instead, Brooklyn outscored the Silver & Black 29-21. LaMarcus Aldridge is leading the way with 20 points for the Spurs and DeMar DeRozan has 17 points. Rudy Gay has 10 and is the only other Spur scoring in double figures so far.

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs trail 52-38.

The Nets had a double-digit lead for much of the second quarter, but LaMarcus Aldridge is doing his best to keep that from remaining the case.

His 16 points lead all scorers after two quarters. DeMar DeRozan is adding 11, but outside of those two, the team has 11 points on 5-of-27 shooting.

---

There's no place like home. There's no place like home. This game to end the Rodeo road trip is ugly. For both teams. At the midway point of the second quarter, the Spurs trail 37-26. They're shooting 32 percent (11-34) to the Nets' 41 percent (14-34). The teams have combined to shoot 8 of 30 from behind the arc and have combined for 13 turnovers in under 19 minutes. At least the Nets are passing the ball well, with 11 assists. The Spurs have 3 assists and 7 turnovers. Very un-Spurs-like.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Nets lead 28-20.

These matchups between Eastern and Western Conference teams are always interesting, because teams aren't as familiar with their opponents. For example, where was 21-year-old Nets rookie Rodions Kurucs on the Spurs scouting report? He made a three in the first half. Anyway, the Nets must be happy DeMar DeRozan isn't in the East anymore, because they know he makes plays like this regularly:

---

Derrick White has committed two turnovers in the first six minutes, but aggressive plays like this will earn some points back in his favor with the coaches.

---

A Nets offensive rebound and putback drew a timeout from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. With 6:57 to play in the first, the Spurs trail 11-8. It's been pretty even so far, but the Spurs need to find an answer for Jarrett Allen. The former Longhorn and current Nets big man was the first player to score 6 points. DeMar DeRozan has 4 of the Spurs' first 8, including this one to start it off.

---

Less than 24 hours after what many fans would consider the season's low point, the Spurs hit the hardwood again Monday night.

Sunday, the Silver & Black suffered a 130-118 loss to the lowly New York Knicks. The win was the Knicks' first at home since early December, snapping an 18-game home losing streak. The NBA record remains 19.

The Spurs will be near full strength for Monday's game, with Derrick White available, but Lonnie Walker IV with the G-League Austin Spurs.

The Nets are on track for their first playoff appearance since 2015. They've been near the bottom of the league for much of the last few years and haven't been able to rebuild normally, since they traded away a pile of their first-round picks in 2013 to acquire aging stars Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

Brooklyn's leading scorer is first-time All-Star D'Angelo Russell, a former number 2 pick sent to Brooklyn by the Lakers in the summer of 2017. The Spurs won the only other meeting with the Nets last month, 117-114 in San Antonio.

Monday night's game, the last of the 2019 Rodeo road trip, is slated for a 6:30 p.m. Central start.