Spurs expected to sign center Gorgui Dieng, release Marquese Chriss

Dieng averaged 8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as the backup center in Memphis this year, hitting 48% from three.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs didn't make any major moves at the trade deadline, but the surprising news that they're expected to sign Gorgui Dieng buyout market might be better than any trade they could have made.

Dieng started 82 games for Minnesota in the 2016-17 season, averaging 10 points, 8 boards, a steal and a block per game. This year in Memphis, he averaged about 17 minutes per game, putting up 8 points and 4.5 rebounds, hitting 48% from three on over 2 attempts per game.

The Spurs announced on Sunday afternoon that they were waiving Marquese Chriss, just days after acquiring him at the deadline from Golden State, presumably to clear the roster spot for Dieng. Chriss hadn't played this season due to a broken leg, and Coach Popovich said that trade was more about finances than anything else.