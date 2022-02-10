Spurs exercise contract options on Vassell, Primo

In other Spurs news, the team announces Collins has entered the league's concussion protocols.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced they have exercised their fourth-year team option on Devin Vassell, as well as their third-year option on Josh Primo for the 2023-24 season.

Vassell is entering his third year with the Spurs after appearing in 71 games last season and averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.3 minutes.

Primo begins his sophomore season after appearing in 50 games for San Antonio last year and averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes.

According to Spotrac, Vassell's option is at $4.4 million while Primo's is at $4.3 million.

Both players factor into the team's rebuild.

Vassell, 22, is expected to be more of a focal point for the Spurs and could see a jump in production on the court as well as emerge as a team leader.

Primo, 19, will see a significant spike in minutes on the court with Dejounte Murray traded. He could push for the team's starting point guard spot as well.

COLLINS ENTER NBA CONCUSSION PROTOCOLS

The team also announced that center Zach Collins has entered the league's concussion protocols and will not be with the team when they travel to Utah to face the Jazz in a preseason matchup.

According to the team, he suffered the concussion during the Spurs' recent preseason game versus the Pelicans.