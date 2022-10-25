Spurs, Estate Coffee Company team up for new 'Por Vida' roast & you can enter to win free Spurs game tickets

To celebrate the collaboration, Estate Coffee Company is having a contest where you can win tickets to a game, a bag of the new roast and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — What better way to start your day with a fresh cup of "Por Vida Roast" to get you going for the day.

The San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio's own Estate Coffee Company are introducing a new specialty specialty roast aptly named “Por Vida Coffee Roast” that Spurs fans can brew at home.

It is a Mexican roast that showcases Estate Coffee, a local roaster based in San Antonio's Dignowity neighborhood, and celebrates being part of the Spurs family as a lifestyle beyond the court.

“We are excited about this fun and creative way to connect with our Spurs family through a local business,” said Becky Kimbro, SVP of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment in a release. “Estate Coffee Company cares about their product’s process from beginning to end and delivers a high-quality craft coffee that celebrates our multicultural ‘Por Vida’ fanbase.”

This is all part of the Spurs doing their part to help promote small businesses in the city and Estate Coffee couldn't be any happier to be joining forces with the Silver and Black.

"Estate Coffee Company is thrilled to help bring this special project to life and excited to collaborate with the Spurs on a Por Vida Coffee Roast,” said Estate Coffee's Brian LaBarbera. “This offering blends ethical and responsible farming in Mexico with a local roasting process that uniquely connects our communities.”

And to celebrate the collaboration, Estate Coffee Company is having a giveaway for all fans!

One lucky winner will receive four game tickets for the game on December 4th versus the Phoenix Suns, a parking pass, two Estate Coffee tumblers and a bag of the "Por Vida" beans.

All you have to do is visit their Instagram page, like and save the photo announcing the collaboration with the Spurs, following them at @estatecoffeeco, and tag friends.

They will pick a winner this Friday, Oct. 28.