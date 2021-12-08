Spurs rank near the bottom of ESPN’s 2021-22 NBA offseason power rankings

Do you agree with ESPN ranking the Spurs so low?

SAN ANTONIO — Maybe this won’t be shocking news to some Spurs fans but in ESPN’s recent offseason NBA team power rankings, the Spurs are not among the cream of the NBA crop.

Coming at near the bottom of the NBA power rankings, ESPN ranked the Spurs at No. 23.

ESPN points to the huge changes in the offseason and points to the departures of DeMar DeRozan and the rest of the veterans as a factor in the low ranking for San Antonio.

It was an offseason of change for San Antonio, which watched several veterans move on. DeMar DeRozan went to the Bulls in a deal that brought back Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu. Rudy Gay (Utah), Patty Mills (Brooklyn), Trey Lyles (Detroit) and Gorgui Dieng (Atlanta) all signed elsewhere. The Spurs did add shooting with Doug McDermott in a sign-and-trade with the Pacers, and took a chance on big man Zach Collins in the hopes that he can get healthy at this point in his career. San Antonio's youth movement looks to be underway.

Again this should not be shocking as San Antonio is moving towards its rebuild.

DeRozan (team’s leading scorer, facilitator and closer) exited via a trade with Chicago, the Spurs drafted 18-year old Joshua Primo and the team will rely on a bevy of young players who will be pushed into the spotlight next season without the safety net of proven NBA vets.

The young Spurs will be given their chance to run the team which might lead to some learning moments next season.

In a nutshell, this is a young team that has yet to prove something on the NBA stage don’t tell this to Lonnie Walker IV and Dejounte Murray.

Both have been vocal this offseason about where the Spurs stand in the NBA next season. Walker sees the “disrespect” while Murray shared on social media that he is already rallying the young Spurs.

What say you Spurs fans? Do you think this was a slight towards the Spurs? It i way too early to dismiss the Spurs?