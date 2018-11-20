The Spurs fell to 8-8 on the season after a 14-point loss at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The Spurs led by 9 after the first quarter, but were outscored by 10 points in both the second and third quarter.

The Spurs dropped 11 three-pointers in the first half, but had just one in the second half. Dante Cunningham scored 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting, including 5 from long range in the first half for the Spurs. He didn't take a shot in the second half.

LaMarcus Aldridge had just 7 points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Spurs shot 48 percent from the floor, compared to the Pelicans' 57.8 percent. The Silver & Black garbbed two more rebounds than the hosts, but committed five more turnovers. Anthony Davis of New Orleans was the game's top scorer, with 29 points.

The Spurs will have Tuesday night off before hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (11-5) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

FOURTH QUARTER:

The Spurs needed a strong start to the fourth quarter, trailing by 11 with 12 minutes to play. Instead, they missed their first four shots and the Pelicans were able to extend their lead to 15 points.

That lead was hovering around 20 for most of the fourth quarter, despite a nice burst by Bryn Forbes. He was up to 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting late in the 4th.

Bryn showing off the quickness 💨 pic.twitter.com/rpmz49Dgrd — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 20, 2018

THIRD QUARTER:

After 3, the Pelicans lead 108-97.

The Spurs had kept it close for much of the third quarter without taking the lead, even getting withing 1 point with 6:36 left in the quarter. But the Pelicans went oon a 9-2 run, followed by another 9-3 run a few minutes later, to push the lead to double digits.

Squad knocked down 11 THREES in the first half, the most we've had in a half since 2012. ☔️#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/rFQQqQIQMy — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 20, 2018

After Dante Cunningham shot a perfect 7-7 in the first half, he didn't take a shot in the third quarter. The Pelicans didn't let the Spurs continue to get open perimeter shots, and although DeMar DeRozan got up to a team-high 21 points through three quarters, he took 18 shots to get there.

DeMar starting to heat up 👀 pic.twitter.com/GXI6l48vP1 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 20, 2018

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs trail 68-67.

If it wasn't for their three-point shooting, the Spurs would not be in this game. The Silver & Black shot nearly 65 percent from beyond the arc, but just 47 percent from the field in total. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge combined for just 10 points through two quarters. Dante Cunningham and Bryn Forbes lead the Spurs with 19 and 14 points, respectively.

On the other side, the Pelicans are shooting 57 percent, led by 18 points from Anthony Davis. He's pretty good.

Dante Cunningham, ladies and gentlemen! In his first game back in New Orleans, the former Pelican has been making it rain. He drilled his first 7 shots, going 5-5 from behind the arc, for a major boost for the Silver & Black.

Dante is having himself a night!



19 PTS (most points in a single half)

5-5 3PT (new career high) pic.twitter.com/mIuZYr4Qs8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 20, 2018

Dante getting active early in his return to New Orleans #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Sa6Sr8fk5H — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 20, 2018

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge both started 1-6 from the floor, but the other Spurs have been stepping up with nice plays.

Marco dime ?? Jakob slam pic.twitter.com/kSUePNxh5J — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 20, 2018

FIRST QUARTER:

After 12 minutes, the Spurs led 39-30.

If the Spurs were tired after playing the previous night, they didn't show it. Bryn Forbes led the way with 11 points on just 4 shots, making all three of his attempts from behind the arc.

---

No rest for the weary Spurs. The Silver & Black are playing their second game of a back-to-back Monday night in New Orleans. The team beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 104-92 Sunday in San Antonio, then hopped on a plane headed east.

The Spurs will be contending with a red-hot Anthony Davis, but this is a Pelicans team the Spurs defeated, 109-95, earlier this month. Since then, though, the Silver & Black have lost 5 out of 6 before Sunday night's win.

The Spurs will be shorthanded again, as the injury report is a long one:

Forward Davis Bertans (concussion protocol), out; center Pau Gasol (left foot soreness), out; forward Rudy Gay (rest), questionable; guard Dejounte Murray (right ACL), out; guard Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus tear), out.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Aldridge finds shot in victory against defending champs

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

KENS 5 Spurs coverage on Twitter

© 2018 KENS