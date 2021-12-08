Spurs' Drew Eubanks joins a star-studded lineup for the 4th annual Salvation Army Celebrity Bowl

Eubanks will be bowling against high-profile celebrities including the Hulk!

SAN ANTONIO — There's going to be plenty of star-power for the upcoming 4th annual Salvation Army Celebrity Bowl on Sept. 13.

Joining the bowlers will be San Antonio Spurs' center Drew Eubanks as he will be facing off against celebrities Lou Ferrigno (Hulk), San Antonio actor Ricardo Chavirra, boxer Jesse James Leija, WWE's Bill Goldberg, Olympian Mark Henry, and many others.

Eubanks will be helping the San Antonio Salvation Army raise proceeds to benefit the Emergency Family Shelter.

If you want to see Eubanks face off against the Hulk and the rest of the field, you can get tickets and look at lane sponsorships available at SalvationArmySATX.org.