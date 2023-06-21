QUIZ: Test your Spurs draft knowledge with these eight questions

Are you a Silver & Black history All-Star or a rookie?

SAN ANTONIO — The mystery is minimal but the excitement sky-high for San Antonio with the NBA Draft just around the corner—and a potentially franchise-altering Frenchman biding his time to suit up for the Silver & Black.

It's a near-certainty that the Spurs will select 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama on Thursday night, having locked down this year's top pick in the draft lottery. The 19-year-old himself expressed excitement about the idea of joining the Spurs, and helping the franchise back to consistently winning ways.

If you're reading this, you're likely excited about the idea too. But how much do you know about the Spurs' draft history? Get ready for Thursday night by taking our quiz below to find out.

