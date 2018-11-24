SAN ANTONIO — Final: Spurs 111, Pacers 100

Spurs complete dominant effort as they pick up win No. 9.

Powered by Aldridge's game-high 33 points, San Antonio began their four-game road trip on a high note, beating the Pacers Friday night in Indianapolis.

Aldrige's performance was his best scoring effort since racking up 37 points in Los Angeles on Oct. 22. The Spurs remain undefeated when he scores 20 points or more this season.

Third Quarter: Spurs 82, Pacers 69

Spurs D clamps down on Indiana shooters.

The Spurs emerged from the locker room at halftime and continued to pound the Pacers, growing their lead to 13 after three periods of Friday's game. LaMarcus Aldridge has already tallied the most points in a game since dumping 37 on the Lakers last month, with 28 against Indy.

The Spurs' big advantages continue to be three-point shooting (40 percent versus 11 percent) and free throw shooting (71 percent to 56 percent).

Second Quarter: Spurs 54, Pacers 45

Aldridge's hot hand leads Spurs to big first half.

San Antonio maintained its first-quarter momentum to start the second period, again putting separation between themselves and the Pacers whenever they came nipping at their heels.

The Spurs defense also played a big role in the first half, holding Indiana to 9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

First Quarter: Spurs 29, Pacers 23

San Antonio shoots 50 percent from the floor for a big first period.

The Spurs jumped out of the gate to a 18-7 lead halfway through the first period of Friday's game, leading by as much as 13 points as LaMarcus Aldridge made four of his first six shots from the field.

The rode that momentum to a first-quarter lead. Aldridge and Bertans scored eight and seven points, respectively.

Pregame

After a pre-Thanksgiving defeat that saw their one-point lead slip away at the free-throw line, the San Antonio Spurs will be looking to course-correct as they begin a four-game road trip in Indianapolis Friday night, facing off against a strong Pacers unit.

Those Pacers, however, will be without guard Vic Oladipo; the reigning NBA Most Improved Player will sit with a sore right knee.

Injury report for tonight vs. San Antonio.

Victor Oladipo: Out (sore right knee)

Domantas Sabonis: Questionable (sprained right ankle)

The 26-year-old Oladipo leads the Pacers in points (21.4) assists (4.7) and steals per game (1.6) so far on the young season.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will be looking to forget about a dramatic loss Wednesday night at the AT&T Center against the Memphis Grizzlies, when Marc Gasol hit two shots from the charity stripe to put his team up 104-103. That would be the final score.

