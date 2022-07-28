Free school supplies! Spurs' Devin Vassell taking part in 'Back To School Drive' for San Antonio children

Vassell is making sure San Antonio kids go back to school ready to go and ready to succeed!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio kids will be heading back to school soon and San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell is doing his part to make sure kids are more than ready to start.

Vassell is taking part in a "Back To School Drive" for San Antonio students. Joining him are musicians Austin Mahone and Tay Tay Made It.

The event will provide free backpacks packed with school supplies for kids in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.

And that's not all.

The event will provide free haircuts as well.

The event will be on August 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kipp Camino Academy located at 4343 West Commerce St., 78237.

Giving back to San Antonio is nothing new for Vassell.

He hosted a peanut butter drive last season for the San Antonio Food Bank and his teammate, Keldon Johnson, is doing his part to help preserve San Antonio rivers.

Tre Jones also took part in the opening of a new Spurs-themed basketball court in San Antonio.

Aside from helping San Antonio, Vassell is hard at work in the gym ready to start the new season.