Spurs' Derrick White's mother on him making it to the NBA, and why she doesn't move to San Antonio

Colleen White is certainly one proud mom!

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Derrick White mother, Colleen White, was recently a guest on "Court-Side Moms" and spoke about seeing her son make it to the NBA.

Mrs. White explains that she was excited and nervous for White when his name was called on NBA Draft Night and went on to say why she did not move to San Antonio to be closer to her son.

"You're so excited and nervous, but mostly nervous," said White about seeing Derrick make it to the NBA. "You just want the best for him."

"I think they do expect you to move there [San Antonio]. Our opinion is that the moment we move there, he'll be traded," she said.

After a rough start to the 2021-22 season, White is back on track, averaging 14.5 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 37 games played.

He's certainly come a long way from Colorado to the Spurs to now being a key piece in the franchise's rebuild.

And his mom just wants him to appreciate the time he has right now in the NBA.