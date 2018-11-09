LAS VEGAS — Spurs guard Derrick White will gain some valuable experience away from the Silver & Black this month when he plays for the red, white and blue.

The second-year Spur from Colorado has been named to the 12-man roster for the September round of World Cup Qualifying, the team announced Monday. The national team is currently in Las Vegas for training and will play against Uruguay on September 14 before traveling to Panama City for a September 17 tilt against Panama.

Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who led the USA to a 5-0 record and the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup Championship and led the USA to a 5-1 record in the first-round of the FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifying, is again head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team. After finishing 5-1 and first in Group C in first-round action, the USA opens the FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifying second round facing Group A’s No. 2 seed, Uruguay (4-2), on Friday, Sept. 14 at Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

White is joined on the roster by a mix of young players who mostly spent last season in the G-League.

The USA roster comprises Bryce Alford (Oklahoma City Blue); Dwayne Bacon (Charlotte Hornets); Henry Ellenson (Detroit Pistons); Reggie Hearn (Grand Rapids Drive); Isaiah Hicks (New York Knicks); Dakari Johnson (Free Agent);Frank Mason III (Sacramento Kings); Ben Moore (Fort Wayne Mad Ants); Chasson Randle (Capital City Go-Go); Travis Trice (Milwaukee Bucks); Jameel Warney (Texas Legends); and the Spurs’ White.

White, 24, was selected with the 29th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He appeared in 17 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, while connecting on 48.5 percent of his shots.

