Spurs' Derrick White 'thankful' to be a part of Popovich's looming milestone

SAN ANTONIO — With just 16 more wins, Spurs' Gregg Popovich becomes the winningest regular-season coach in NBA history.

He is sitting at 1,320 wins just behind his mentor and friend, Don Nelson, with 1,335 wins and the No. 1 spot.

But ask the Spurs head coach about his looming career milestone and he'll either ignore the question or downplay it.

However, guard Derrick White is aware of Popovich's accomplishment ahead and says as the team has been quiet about it at least for now.

"We haven't brought it up but I'm sure when we get closer and everything is going to be more of a big deal," White said.

Should Popovich reach 16 more wins, it would be another notch in his incredible career.

He is already the fastest coach to reach 1,300 wins in NBA history and is the only NBA coach in history to spend 25-plus years with one franchise.

His 1,320 wins also places him No. 1 as the only NBA coach with the most wins with a single franchise in NBA history.

Popovich also owns the fifth-best winning percentage of all-time among coaches in all four major sports.

"It's just a credit to him and his greatness," White said.

The three-time NBA Coach of the Year and five-time NBA championship coach might see himself reach 16 more wins this season despite the team's current 10-16 record.

Oddsmaker Sports Betting Dime projects the Spurs to win 28.5 games this season.

That bodes well for Popovich's personal achievement.

As for White, he's been playing for Popovich for five seasons. He's learned a lot from him and helped add some wins to Popovich's impending milestone along the way.

And it's something he is proud of.

"I'm just thankful to be a part of it and learn from him," said White.