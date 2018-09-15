LAS VEGAS — Spurs guard Derrick White is gaining valuable experience in international play this summer, representing Team USA in qualifying play for next year’s FIBA World Cup.

White was in the starting lineup for Friday’s win over Uruguay. The red, white and blue jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 114-57 win.

The second-year Spurs guard was joined in the starting lineup by Frank Mason, Henry Ellenson, Dakari Johnson and Dwayne Bacon. In his 19 minutes on the floor, White tallied 14 points and 6 assists, both third-best on the team. White also shot 43 percent from the field and nabbed a pair of steals. Team USA outscored Uruguay by 40 points while White was on the floor, a remarkable plus-minus stat that led all players.

The second of two games in the September qualifying round is Monday in Panama City against the team representing Panama.

RELATED: Spurs guard White has played well in two Summer League games this week

White, 24, was selected with the 29th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He appeared in 17 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, while connecting on 48.5 percent of his shots.

© 2018 KENS