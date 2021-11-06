Spurs' Dejounte Murray using low NBA 2K22 player rating as fuel

Whatever it takes to get the Spurs guard motivated!

SAN ANTONIO — NBA 2K22 player ratings are out and just like in years past, some NBA players are not too happy with their rating.

And look no further than San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

The popular video game rated Murray an 82 overall player rating. This did not go over well with him. However, he is using it as fuel ahead of the start of the 2021-22 regular season.

In an Instagram post, he shared his thoughts:

"Imma turn that thang up when the season start. Until then I'll just go put it at 99 along with the whole squad."

Last season, Murray saw a jump in several statistical categories including points, minutes, Usage Rate and more.

If this fuels him to improve then so be it. I am sure fans, his teammates and coaching staff would not mind.

Murray and Thaddeus Young (82) own the highest overall rating on the team.

Coming in second with the highest Spurs player ratings are Derrick White and Keldon Johnson with 80.

Recently, rookie Joshua Primo received a 71 overall player rating.

Spurs rookie Josh Primo has a 71 overall rating on NBA 2K 22 #gospursgo #nba #nbatwitter — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 10, 2021