Spurs' Dejounte Murray says team will reach playoffs next season

Can the Spurs make the leap from NBA Play-In to NBA Playoffs? Murray believes so!

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray is setting the bar high for the team next season.

After losing in the NBA Play-In Tournament for two consecutive seasons, the Spurs guard is proclaiming on his social media that the team will make the NBA Playoffs next season.

"Next year will be the best year ever and we will be in the playoffs," Murray posted on his Instagram.

For the Spurs to leap into the playoffs will be a chore.

It will be uncertain if they can vault into the top-6 seeds the West which means they could get in via the Play-In.

But can they do it?

This offseason will be critical to their postseason goals.

Will there be roster changes? Who do they target with their three first-round picks in the upcoming draft? Will they trade any of their picks? Will they bring in notable free agents?

In addition, teams ahead of them in the West will be stronger.

Dallas, Memphis, Denver, Golden State, and New Orleans are certainly only going to get better.

Then there are the Clippers with a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and not to mention what moves the Lakers might make to get better after the horrible season they had.

Ultimately, Murray isn't going to say anything different and say the team doesn't have a playoff goal.

Perhaps this will light a fire under his teammates heading into next season to reach the playoffs after seeing their chances escape once again in this season's Play-In game versus the Pelicans.

But the team has work to do to get into the postseason and it begins with Murray's leadership.