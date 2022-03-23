Spurs' Dejounte Murray surprises sister with a new car for her 18th birthday

Murray lived up to a promise he made to his little sister.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Dejounte Murray gave his sister, Ja’Caiyah, a birthday gift that she'll never forget.

For her 18th birthday, Murray flew to his hometown of Seattle to hand his sister the keys to a brand new car after she reached several life goals he laid out for her to accomplish.

And he shared the moment on his social media as well as a touching message about a promise he made to her.

"I told her years ago if she stays out of trouble, gets good grades (which she has a 3.7), gets her a job for after school to stay busy and stay out of trouble and get her license on her 18th birthday," Murray said. "I would buy her a car and she did that so I had to stand on my words with actions."

This isn't the first time Murray has given back to his family.

In 2019, Murray did the same for his little brother after accomplishing a 3.8 GPA.

"I’m a proud big brother. This (is) what making honor roll with a GPA 3.8 and being the most respectful young man will get you. I love you, baby brother," Murray said.

The Spurs All-Star guard has never forgotten his roots and is constantly giving back as much as he can.