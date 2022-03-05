Spurs' Dejounte Murray shows his support for Becky Hammon, Aces

Hammon and the Aces are off to a fantastic start to their 2022 season.

SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Aces got their 2022 season going and in the crowd was a familiar face for their home opener.

To show his support for the former Spurs assistant coach, San Antonio Spurs All-Star guard, Dejounte Murray, made his way to Las Vegas to cheer on Hammon and the Aces for her first game as the team's new head coach.

He also made sure to support his fellow Washington Huskies alum, Kelsey Plum.

Hammon is off to a great start as the new Aces head coach.

The team got their first win of the season against the Mercury, 106-88, and following the game, the team celebrated Hammon's first win as head coach.

Tonight's game ball to commemorate her first win as the Head Coach of the Las Vegas Aces.@BeckyHammon // @_ajawilson22 #ALLIN ♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/fG9wfB7N5K — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 7, 2022

In their home opener, the Aces picked up the 85-75 win over Seattle.

First home W of the season 😤#ALLIN ♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/2oIJCTKp10 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 9, 2022

And it appears Hammon's son, Cayden, is picking up some pointers from his mom about attacking the rim for the bucket.

Hammon and the Aces are off to a 2-1 start and the team will be in great hands with her at the helm.

Following her exit from the Spurs after the end of the 2021-22 regular season, she spoke about leaving San Antonio admitting it was tough to do.

"I spent a lot of time there obviously," Hammon said. "I've gone to battle with him [Popovich]. Saying goodbye was obviously tough for not only myself but for Pop and the [Spurs] organization."



Said Hammon: "Just really grateful for their leadership and their belief in me and really equipping me to being a successful coach in the future."