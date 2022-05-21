'Add fuel to my fire' | Spurs' Dejounte Murray reacts to NBA All-Defensive Team snub

Despite leading the NBA in steals last season, the Spurs guard did not land on either NBA Defensive Team.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray isn't too pleased he was left off the All-NBA Defensive Teams, and he is letting the world know about it.

Despite leading the league in steals during the regular season at 2.0 per game, and second among guards in rebounds at 8.3 per game, Murray did not make the first or second All-NBA Defensive Teams.

And the snub is fueling him.

Once the NBA announced the teams, Murray reacted on social media by saying how the league awards are really "playoff awards" and that his name left off the teams is motivating him.

"We all know them lame ass awards are really 'playoff awards' instead of regular-season awards," Murray shared on his Instagram. "They can't play on my name for too much longer."

Murray went on to say how the snub is adding to his fire to be better.

"I thrive off hate and the non-believers. Watch," he said.

Murray did pick up two first-place votes for the first defensive team and 20 votes for the second defensive team but it was not enough.

The Spurs guard had a phenomenal 2021-22 season.

He was named to the 2022 West All-Star squad, the first player in NBA history to average 20 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals a game, and amassed 13 triple-doubles.

Hopefully, next season Murray can add another All-Defensive team nod to his resume after being named to the second All-NBA Defensive Team in 2018.