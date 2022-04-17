Spurs' Dejounte Murray named finalist for NBA Most Improved Player Award

This is Murray's first nomination for the award, and he's up against Ja Morant and Darius Garland.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA has announced the nominees for the 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player Award and San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray is among the finalists.

Murray will have stiff competition as the other nominees named are Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 2021-22 season was filled with many milestones for the point guard.

He was named to the 2022 All-Star Game, averaged career highs in points (21.1), rebounds (8.3), assists (9.2) assists and in steals (2.0) steals.

He was a walking triple-double machine and emerged at the team's leader this past season even showing it following the team's Play-In loss to the Pelicans

"We take the good and the bad. You learn from it. I think, towards the end, we fought, but they had a lot of guys play well," Murray said. "Obviously, we had guys play well, but we also had guys not shoot well, starting with myself."

After the season concluded in the play-in, he tweeted he will be looking to grow his game before the start of the new season. Continual improvement has been a hallmark of his NBA career, posting better numbers every single season. Every time he's asked what he wants to get better at, he simply says, "everything."

Year 6 Done And Over. 😯 Thank You To Everyone Who Supported Me All SZN Long. The Real And Genuine Love Goes A Long Way. You Either With Me Or Against Me. 💯 I Get 5 Months To Get Better, Stronger And Smarter To Take My Game To A BIG TIME Level!!! 🤘🏽 #DM5🖤 See Ya Later!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/ctsjcDxFwC — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) April 14, 2022

TNT will announce the winner of each award during its coverage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.