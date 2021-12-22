Spurs' Dejounte Murray rising in Las Vegas odds to win NBA Most Improved Player Award

Will the Spurs guard's efforts this season net him this major NBA award?

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is having a career season in every way possible.

He is averaging a career-best and team-high 18.1 points per game as well as career-highs in rebounds (8.5), and assists (8.6).

He's recorded six triple-doubles this season becoming the first Spur to accomplish the feat in team history and his leadership on the court is not going unnoticed.

"Dejounte is taking more and more responsibility," said head coach Gregg Popovich following the team's recent win over the Clippers. "Like I’ve said in the past, his leadership, his decision-making, him setting the tone at both ends of the floor for the team; it’s important."

Add this up and Murray is a strong candidate for the NBA's 2021-22 Most Improved Player Award and Las Vegas oddsmakers agree.

According to oddsmaker BetOnline, Murray is currently holding on to the fourth-best odds at landing the award with the line set at +750.

Murray's efforts on the court are reflected in other statistical areas.

Among point guards, he ranks fourth in assists, second in steals (2.0 per game), and first in defensive rebounding (7.3 per game).

There is no doubt he is the leader of this young Spurs squad but at the end of the day, he just wants to win and be a great teammate.

"I take pride in being a pass first guy, knowing that I can score, knowing that I’m going to get shots. For me, I want guys to love playing with me. I think that’s rare in the league," - Dejounte Murray #porvida #nba75 #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/dZ8pmpmr9Z — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 22, 2021