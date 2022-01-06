Spurs' Dejounte Murray jokes that Tim Duncan wants to return to the court

Don't tease Spurs fans like that, Dejounte!

SAN ANTONIO — Considering the Spurs have been hit with the COVID virus and have several players under the NBA's Health and Safety protocols, maybe this isn't such a bad idea.

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray recently shared a photo on his Instagram with a message that got fans too hopeful.

In it, he joked that Spurs legend, Tim Duncan, is looking for a 10-day NBA deal to come out of retirement and back on the NBA hardwood.

Duncan is still around the team (especially at the team's practice gym) giving the players some advice and tips on playing the NBA game despite being well into retirement and no longer an assistant coach.

Obviously, Murray is just teasing but the fan base would not mind seeing Duncan back on the court and hitting his signature bank shots.