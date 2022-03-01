'Those are her favorite colors' | Spurs' Dejounte Murray honors daughter with custom sneakers

This is definitely "Father of the Year" material.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Dejounte Murray recently went above and beyond to show his daughter, Riley, how much he loves her and always is keeping her in mind with a pair of custom New Balance sneakers.

"I love my daughter. I wake up and I go hard for her," Murray said.

The custom sneakers are pink with purple laces with Riley's initials on the back of the shoes.

The colorway were inspired by her favorite colors which made the sneakers special for the Spurs guard.

"Those are her favorite colors," said Murray.

Riley definitely has daddy wrapped around her finger and he does not have any issue about it.

As a matter of fact, Murray shares his feelings about his daughter constantly on his social media.

Murray is not only proud of the sneakers and their deep meaning but also he strives to teach her how to be a good person.

He, along with Riley's mother, continue to do their best to impart life lessons for her.

"Me and her mother teach her to lead," Murray said. "To be thankful, grateful and respectful."

Whether Murray gets an All-Star nod or not remains an open question. However, he is definitely an MVP in the eyes of Riley.