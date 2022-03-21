Spurs' Dejounte Murray congratulates mentor, Jamal Crawford, on his basketball retirement

Murray says Crawford saved his life and encouraged him to make it to the NBA.

SAN ANTONIO — Former NBA player, Jamal Crawford, announced his retirement from basketball, and fellow Seattle native, Spurs' Dejounte Murray, is wishing him the best in his next chapter of life.

"Thank you for everything brother. I don’t make it to where I’m at without you and I’m forever in debt when it comes to you," Murray tweeted. "Seattle greatest hooper ever and forever! I love you."

Murray and Crawford share a strong bond ever since Murray in high school in Ranier Beach.

As a young NBA player, Murray would heavily lean on Crawford's advice on how to make it at the pro-level and made time to join Crawford's pro-am basketball event in their hometown.

Crawford's impact on Murray's life will resonate with him for the rest of his life. The Spurs guard has openly said Crawford saved his life, took him under his wing, and encouraged him that he could make it to the NBA when he was a teen.