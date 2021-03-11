Spurs frustrate Magic with timely defense in 102-89 victory

San Antonio improves to 3-6 on the season with the road victory.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dejounte Murray had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs frustrated the Orlando Magic with their opportunistic defense in a 102-89 victory Friday night.

The Magic had nine of their 18 turnovers in the fourth quarter, with San Antonio’s withstanding Orlando’s charge within seven points with five minutes to play.

FINAL: San Antonio took care of business in Orlando Friday night, leading by double-digits for much of the game en route to victory. The Spurs are now 3-6 on the season. https://t.co/7isb9fWLTD pic.twitter.com/C56eo1QznX — KENS 5 (@KENS5) November 6, 2021

Keldon Johnson added 20 points and nine rebounds to help San Antonio improve to 3-6. Derrick White and Devin Vassell each scored 12 points. Murray also had seven assists.