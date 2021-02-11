The Spurs are giving away custom, Fiesta-inspired Jordan 1 sneakers. Here's how you can grab a pair.

Only five lucky fans will win.

SAN ANTONIO — These custom sneakers will get Spurs fans drooling.

The Spurs announced they are giving away custom Fiesta-inspired Jordan 1 sneakers and getting a chance to land them is easy: All you have to do is join the Official Spurs Fan Club before Nov. 12 for a chance to win.

The sneakers showcase the team's retro colors on a pair of Jordan 1 high-tops with "Spurs" embroidered on the back of the shoes.

But you should act fast.

According to the Spurs, five lucky winners will receive a pair of the custom, Fiesta-inspired Jordan 1s.

San Antonio is a hotbed of custom sneaker creators and fanatics. From the city's own Dank & Co., Dimas Martinez and the many sneaker conventions throughout the year, San Antonio is all about feet heat and wearing the latest customs.

Not to mention, the Spurs players are fans and some have their own sneaker line.

Rookie Joshua Primo joined Nike, and Dejounte Murray recently revealed his latest New Balance sneaker line.

So hurry up, Spurs fans!