Spurs Coyote wins 2020 NBA Mascot of the Year award

SAN ANTONIO — Years of shooting T-shirts out of cannons, pepping up the crowd and even chasing bats in the AT&T Center have paid off for the Spurs Coyote!

The beloved mascot of the San Antonio Spurs was named the NBA Mascot of the Year, the organization announced Monday.

The award – voted on by all 26 of the 30 NBA teams with mascots – is given to the character with the greatest overall season on and off the court. Factors considered are: In-game performance and skits, community involvement and social media content. The Coyote also won a specially created category for the pandemic called "NBA Quarantine Content."

The Coyote celebrated the monumental achievement with a socially-distance river parade Monday morning along the San Antonio River Walk. KENS 5's Holly Stouffer was there to capture the victory parade: