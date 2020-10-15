Spurs Coyote will bring candy to your house

For a fee, the Spurs mascot will do a reverse style of trick-or-treating for 2020 - by doing a "Halloween Candy Drop" at your home over a 4-day period.

SAN ANTONIO — As if this year couldn't get any more unusual, imagine this - you can pay to have the San Antonio Spurs mascot bring Halloween candy to your front door this year.

The Spurs Coyote will spend four days making visits to homes within a 30-mile radius of his home at the AT&T Center as an alternative to trick-or-treating. With the pandemic still ongoing, many organizations have been pivoting and trying to come up with ways to offer some safe alternatives to traditional Halloween activities.

Tickets for "The Coyote's (Kinda Sorta Super Spooky) Halloween Candy Drop will go on sale this Friday, October 16, at noon online.

It costs $50 per house and includes a goodie bag for one child. Bags for each additional child will cost $10.

Organizers say the reverse trick-or-treating program will be carried out from October 29 through November 1. It will give kids across the San Antonio area a unique opportunity to have the mascot come by to bring them a goodie bag filled with Spurs swag and sweet treats.

Coyote Kids Club members will receive an early access link to register through the free Coyote Kids Club Newsletter at 10 a.m. Friday.

To register for the Coyote Kids Club, which is presented by Chick-fil-A, follow this link.

We're told costumes and spooky decorations are "greatly encouraged" and that visits are limited and first-come first-served.