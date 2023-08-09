Spurs COO Brandon Gayle steps down from role

“Brandon Gayle has had a major impact across the organization,” said Spurs' RC Buford.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs COO Bandon Gayle is stepping down after four years with the team the team announced.

Gayle states that he is resigning to focus on his personal life and to "recharge."

“I am incredibly grateful to Peter J. Holt and RC Buford for their trust and support over the last four years and could not be prouder of what we have accomplished as an organization during that time,” said Gayle in a release. “In the coming months, I look forward to ensuring that our teams are set up for continued success before taking a sabbatical to recharge personally and spend more time with my family.”

He will still be serving in his role as COO until November 30 then transition to a strategic advisor to the organization until January 31.

Gayle was instrumental in expanding the team's brand expansion into Mexico and accelerating revenue growth across SS&E.

“Brandon Gayle has had a major impact across the organization,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. “His leadership skills, deep sense of empathy, and ability to bring people together are all special and unique. I’m grateful for the time and energy he’s given to SS&E and thankful to know that he’ll be a friend for life.”

Gayle also is credited for operations across ticketing, premium seating, global partnerships, brand marketing and creative, content and distribution, merchandising, and communications.

In addition, he led negotiations for the Spurs jersey patch partnership with Self Financial and the recently announced arena naming rights agreement with Frost Bank.