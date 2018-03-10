There has been one non-stop nuisance of a narrative entering the new San Antonio Spurs season: Change. New players here, old faces there, different lineups on the court, re-teaching schemes, you name it.

Despite all this change, you know who still shows up to practice? Tim Duncan. Like, almost all the time.

The future Hall of Famer does not just come to practice to check in on his former coach and teammates. No, he's in the post working with veterans and rookies.

Now, he is not the first guy to ever do this but since his retirement, he seemingly hasn't left.

"[Duncan is] helping young guys and new guys that come in," Spurs guard Patty Mills said. "It's nothing unusual for us to see, but anytime he's out on the floor helping us as a team, it's always special."

You know who is also still in the gym despite his recent retirement? Manu Ginobili.

He wasn't there Tuesday but he has been at practice multiple times since the beginning of camp, not too mention David Robinson is always around the team.

And the list goes on and on.

Apr 22, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (right) and general manager R. C. Buford (left) during a news conference where he was named the NBA Coach of the Year. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Soobum Im

On top of that, let's not forget head coach Gregg Popovich has been in San Antonio for 30 years and general manager R.C. Buford for 20-plus years.

See, the narrative this offseason has centered around change, but the one thing that remains constant is the culture and camaraderie.

Since 1990, the Spurs have only missed the playoffs one time. One time... in 28 years!

I understand the fears entering the season regarding change, especially losing Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Kyle Anderson. But there's also a lot that hasn't changed.

Despite the new pieces, San Antonio should be on its way to its 22nd straight playoff appearance, and don't allow the notion of change to creep into your mind as the season begins.

Change has happened for three decades now and the franchise, as always, has figured it out.

© 2018 KENS