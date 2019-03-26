The Spurs were a different team in the second half on Tuesday night, ultimately falling in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets.

After holding a 4-point lead at the break thanks to the standout play of their bench players, the Spurs' stars came up big in the second half, dragging a mostly ugly game to overtime against the scrappy Hornets.

DeMar DeRozan topped the Spurs scoring with 30 points on 12-of-24 shooting. LaMarcus Aldridge tallied 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Bryn Forbes added 16 points. Off the bench, Rudy Gay had 16 and Marco Belinelli had 17.

The Hornets were led by All-Star Kemba Walker, who exploded in the fourth quarter and OT to finish with 38 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds.

The Spurs (and Tony Parker and James Borrego) will now return to San Antonio for a Thursday-night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Spurs will also retire Manu Ginobili's #20 jersey after the game. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

OVERTIME:

The Spurs were this close to winning the game at the buzzer in regulation. Instead, San Antonio missed five of its first six shots in overtime, falling behind by 7 points in 3 minutes. The deficit stayed around there for most of the extra time, and the Spurs were left wondering 'what if.' The Silver & Black missed 6 free throws, shooting 71 percent from the stripe. They also committed 11 turnovers and shot just 40 percent from the floor. On the positive side, the Spurs dominated the glass, hauling in 14 more rebounds than the Hornets.

End of Fourth Quarter: Hornets 106, Spurs 106

In a game where neither team's stars has shone brightly, the role players have made the difference so far. Charlotte's Dwayne Bacon leads all scorers with 21 points.

Neither team is making more than 45 percent of their shots and the Spurs, the best free throw shooting team in the NBA, are just 9-of-14 from the stripe. So it hasn't been pretty, but plays like this help.

Things weren't looking good when the Spurs trailed 97-92 with 5:53 to play, but DeMar DeRozan took over, scoring the next 6 Spurs points on an 8-1 run and San Antonio grabbed the lead with 3:28 remaining.

Then it was LaMarcus Aldridge's turn to make some highlight-reel plays in crunch time.

But the Spurs defense couldn't come up with one last stop, and the game went to overtime.

End of Third Quarter: Hornets 82, Spurs 80

The Spurs took a 72-62 lead with 7:28 to play in the third, but then the Hornets decided to stop missing shots. Charlotte scored the next 12 points to take the lead, and it came after this play that would normally swing momentum toward the Spurs, not the other way.

End of Second Quarter: Spurs 59, Hornets 55

A 17-9 run over the final 5:32 of the first half allowed San Antonio to take control against the Hornets. The score is 59-55 at the half of a game in which San Antonio didn't lead until the clock read 2:42 in the second quarter.

Four Spurs have tallied double-digit points, led by Bryn Forbes's strong 14-point, first-half effort.

Forbes and Belinelli are continuing to be the hot hands for the Spurs.

The duo has combined for 25 points already with 5:53 to go in the half as the Hornets lead by just one point, 43-42.

A 9-5 run to begin the second quarter has pulled the Spurs to within two points of the Hornets. Belinelli already has three three-pointers for his team, including this quick catch-and-shoot early on.

End of First Quarter: Spurs 23, Hornets 29

Things began to unravel quickly for the Spurs as the first quarter was winding down.

San Antonio was looking at the possibility of beginning the second quarter in a nine-point hole before Rudy Gay pulled up for a three-pointer with 24 seconds left—his first points of the game.

The bad news: The Spurs are shooting 32 percent from the field after one frame, compared to the Hornets' 52 percent. The good news: The team's dynamic duo of LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan have six points after starting the game a combined 0-7.

The Hornets have called a full timeout with 3:24 to go in the opening frame, but the Spurs could probably use the time just as much to assess their execution early.

Forbes (eight points) and Marco Belinelli (six points) are the only players in silver and black that have scored from the field so far in the first; their teammates have gone a combined 0-10 by comparison. The visiting team is down, 19-15.

A little over five minutes into Tuesday's game in Charlotte, Bryn Forbes is pacing the Spurs with eight points early as the Hornets lead, 12-9.

Aside from Forbes, San Antonio's hands are a little cold early on. The guard has all three of the Silver and Black's 12 shot attempts from the field at this point.

Pregame

For the second time in his career, Tony Parker will take the floor and the San Antonio Spurs will be his opponent. If the Silver and Black have their way, this time won't be anything like the first one.

On January 14, the Spurs played a tribute video for Tony Parker in his return to the AT&T Center. Then the Charlotte Hornets, coached by former Spurs assistant James Borrego, cruised to a 108-93 win.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Season's stretch run continues against Hornets in Charlotte

The Spurs have been playing better basketball in the ensuing weeks, but have not been a strong team in away games. Away from the AT&T Center, San Antonio is just 14-23, but the team still finds itself in position to make the playoffs in the NBA's Western Conference.

San Antonio enters Tuesday's action in a tie for seventh place in the West, but just one game behind the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz. The magic number for the Spurs is three, meaning a combination of three Kings losses and Spurs win guarantees a spot in the playoffs. For the Spurs, it would be a record-tying 22nd consecutive appearance.

On the other side, the Hornets are two games behind the Heat for the final playoff spot in the East. Outside of the play of All-Star Kemba Walker, they've had a disappointing season.

Tip-of is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.