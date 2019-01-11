SECOND QUARTER:

Lonnie Walker is in the game for the Spurs and it looks like Coach Popovich isn't afraid to have the youngster guard Kawhi Leonard. Walker's athleticism and length give him tools on defense that could unlock more playing time. The task of guarding Kawhi is a good challenge for him.

The Spurs defense has been stingy in the first few minutes of the quarter, but the offense can't get out of its own way. San Antonio is up to six turnovers in 16 minutes of game time and a blown 3-on-1 fast break looked rough. On the plus side, six of the first 11 made field goals have come on assists. Jakob Poeltl had the best of the bunch.

The Clippers didn't make a three-pointer in the first quarter, but started finding a rhythm in the second. Kawhi still hasn't made one from distance, and the Spurs are turning him into a volume scorer. That's a good thing. He's just 5-of-13 shooting the ball. DeMar is clicking on offense, leading the way with 13 points on a tidy 6-of-9 pace. With just under 3 minutes to go in the half, the Clippers led 45-43.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 24-23.

The Spurs didn't score in the first three minutes, but have looked fine on defense. It looks like Bryn Forbes has the task of guarding Kawhi Leonard early on. That's one of the things to watch throughout the game. On one possession, Leonard drained a shot right in Forbes' face. There's not much you can do about that.

On the offensive end, the Spurs are turning it over a lot. The general strategy seems to be "give it to LaMarcus Aldridge down low," which is boring and predictable.

At the midway point of the first quarter, the Clippers lead 8-5. In other words, it's on pace to be the exact opposite of last night's Rockets-Wizards game, which ended 159-158 in regulation.

Kawhi Leonard took 7 of the Clippers first 13 shots, scoring 8 points before sitting down. Expect to see him on a slight minutes restriction, especially in the first half.

Both teams' offenses got going in the latter part of the first quarter, with deMar DeRozan beginning to ignite the offense. DeRozan and Rudy Gay were the only Spurs to make multiple field goals, which is another way of saying the Silver and Black are a deep team.

PREGAME:

It was a good start to the season for the Spurs, with wins against the Knicks, Wizards and Blazers at the AT&T Center. On Thursday night, the Silver and Black take their show on the road for a contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

It's the first game of a road back-to-back for San Antonio, which travels to San Francisco for a game against the Warriors Friday.

The Clippers underwent a dramatic change in the offseason, adding former Spur and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. They also traded for Paul George, but he won't play against the Spurs Thursday.

The Spurs last played Monday against the Blazers. The Clippers lost Wednesday to the Jazz. Leonard rested in that game. He's expected to be ready to face his former team, and you know the Spurs will be fired up to play against him.

