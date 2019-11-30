FINAL

Clippers 97, Spurs 107

Just what the doctor ordered?

Time will tell if Friday's 107-97 victory over a streaking Clippers squad is what San Antonio needed to turn around its season, but for now the Spurs fans will take it...especially when it means seeing a defeated Kawhi walking off their court.

It took 20 games, but the Spurs finally held an opponent to under 100 points en route to Friday's homestand-capping victory. They also improved to 7-13 on the season.

Up next for San Antonio is a Sunday afternoon game in Detroit.

---

With 4:51 to go in the game and the Clippers cutting slightly into their lead, San Antonio is back out to a 17-point lead after reeling off an 11-5 run.

San Antonio leads, 103-86.

---

A 5-0 run by the Spurs to start the fourth quarter has ballooned their lead to 16, their largest advantage of the game, as the Clippers called a timeout to get their fourth-quarter game plan together.

If San Antonio keeps its foot on the gas, it could hand LA its first loss in 15 days.

Third Quarter

Clippers 71, Spurs 82

San Antonio is on position for a rare win against a top-3 team in the West after holding the Clippers scoreless for a four-minute stretch late in the third quarter while building its biggest lead of the game. Entering the final quarter, San Antonio leads, 82-71, having outscored LA 29-18 in the frame.

---

With less than two minutes remaining in the quarter, the Spurs have their biggest lead of the game. They lead by nine points after a Trey Lyles three-pointer and another basket from Jakob Poeltl.

---

There's already been four lead changes halfway through the third quarter of what's proven to be well-played game so far at the AT&T Center. San Antonio leads, 63-62, with 6:50 to go in the quarter.

Second Quarter

Clippers 53, Spurs 53

A strong showing by the Spurs in the first quarter (47% shooting from the floor, 7-7 from the charity stripe) has them tied with the Clippers after 24 minutes of play, 53-53.

Kawhi Leonard leads all players with 13 points; Aldridge and DeRozan combined for 21 in the first half for San Antonio. LA has out-rebounded their hosts, 27-20, but the home team has the edge in fast-break points (14-6) and assits (15-13).

Both teams led by as many as eight in the first half.

---

The second quarter has become a back-and-forth affair between the Spurs and Clippers, but LaMarcus Aldridge maximized an opportunity of three shots at the charity stripe to grant his team a 49-47 lead with 3:48 to go in the half.

Aldrige has nine points in the game, five of those coming at the free-throw line.

---

An 11-0 run to start the second quarter vaulted San Antonio into the lead, but the Clippers responded with a 6-0 spurt of their own to halt the home team's momentum. San Antonio leads, 38-36, with 8:18 to go in the half.

Patty Mills has seven points in the game so far.

First Quarter

Clippers 30, Spurs 27

San Antonio finds itself down by just three at the end of the first dozen minutes, thanks to a big-time start by DeRozan and a 48% shooting mark from the floor.

Both teams attempted nine three-pointers in the first quarter, with the Spurs sinking four of theirs—one more than the visiting Clippers.

---

Paced by Derrick White's five early points and another four from DeMar DeRozan, the Spurs have been able to match the Clippers mostly step-for-step in the early going of Friday's game. LA leads, 13-11, with 5:21 to go in the period. For a team that has made a habit of digging themselves into early holes, this energy may be what they need to tally another elusive victory.

Pregame

San Antonio's efforts to turn its season around are not getting any favors from the schedule. To cap a three-game homestand the Spurs (6-13) have yet to find victory in, the team is welcoming the 14-5 Clippers to the AT&T Center Friday night.

The game will be Kawhi Leonard's second back in the Alamo City after the drama of the 2017 season. His team has won seven straight games entering Friday night's matchup, and sits third in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies and Warriors, meanwhile, are the only things keeping the Spurs from occupying the basement of the standings. But the Silver and Black aren't waving the white flag on the season just yet.

"The reality of it is it's still November. We haven't hit 2020 yet, so we've still got an opportunity," DeMar DeRozan said. "All it takes is us to play a couple of good weeks of basketball and we'll be right there."

Friday's game tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates.

