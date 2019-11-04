SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs are headed to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, avoiding a first-round matchup with defending NBA champion Golden State.

LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 34 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Silver and Black to a 105-94 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio will play the No. 2 seed, either Denver or Houston, in the first round of the playoffs, which start this weekend. Denver will clinch the No. 2 if it beats Minnesota later Wednesday. If the Nuggets lose, Houston would enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and play the Spurs.

The Spurs (48-34) beat the Mavs (33-49) for the 15th time in their last 17 meetings and swept the season series against Dallas for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

Aldridge, who hit 15 of 21 field-goal attempts, recorded his 32nd double-double of the season. DeMar DeRozan finished with 19 points for the Spurs, who also got double-figure scoring from Derrick White (14) and Bryn Forbes (10).

The game was the last in the stellar 21-year career of Dallas forward Dirk Nowitzki, who was honored by the Spurs with a video tribute before the game. Nowitzki wiped tears from his face as he acknowledged cheers from the crowd after being the last Dallas starter introduced.

Nowitzki finished his final game with a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Justin Jackson and Courtney Lee scored 14 points each. Devin Harris (12) and Jalen Brunson (11) rounded out the Mavs' double-digit scoring.

Dallas played without standout rookie Luka Doncic, who was sidelined with a left thigh contusion.

Led by Aldridge, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds, the Spurs led 57-37 at the half. Davis Bertans nailed a three-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to give San Antonio a 20-point lead at the break. The points were the first of the first half for Bertans, who 0 for 4 before hitting the three-pointer.

Aldridge got his 20 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting. DeRozan had 11 points and was the only other Spur in double figures at the half.

The Silver and Black shot 44.4 percent (20-45) from the field and 20 percent (3-15) from beyond the arc in the first two quarters.

Harris led the Mavs' first-half scoring with 10 points. Nowitzki was 2 of 9 from the field and had four points in the first two quarters.

Dallas struggled offensively, shooting 34 percent overall (16-47) and 17.4 percent (4-23) from the three-point line.