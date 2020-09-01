Second Quarter

Spurs 65, Celtics 47

Yep, that just happened.

After two quarters of play in Boston against the second-best team in the East, the Spurs have staked themselves out to an 18-point lead thanks to sensational offense and tough defense.

San Antonio shot 60% from the floor in the first half and outscored the Celtics in the paint, 34-14, while barely allowing the home team room to even sniff the lead. DeRozan's 15 points leads a balanced offensive attack that saw seven Spurs score at least six points in the first 24 minutes of play.

---

DeMar DeRozan was fouled on a two-point jump shot and made the most of it, giving his team another three points as part of what it, so far, a 13-point effort for the guard. The play came amid a stretch that saw him score five straight points for his squad.

San Antonio continues to lead, 65-44.

---

Through five minutes in the second quarter, the Spurs have limited their opponent to just nine points as their own offense continues to show little area for exploitation; six Spurs have scored at least six points, with the team shooting a scorching 64% from the floor.

Lonnie Walker IV, meanwhile, took on two Celtics solo and effortlessly found the net.

San Antonio leads, 52-31.

---

A 6-0 run to start the second, and the Spurs' lead is back up to 18 points as San Antonio is taking full advantage of the momentum they gained from their Monday night beatdown of the Bucks. The good guys lead, 40-22.

First Quarter

Spurs 34, Celtics 22

A first quarter that saw San Antonio up by as much as 19 at one point still ends with the advantage firmly in their grasp. After a dozen minutes, the Spurs lead 34-22, spurred by a balanced offensive effort from their starters and a stout defense that prevented all but two Celtics to tally more than three points in the first.

Meanwhile, pretty plays like this will go a long way.

Time to see if the Spurs can keep their foot on the gas.

---

With less than four minutes remaining in the opening period, the Spurs are putting early pressure on the Celtics as they increase their lead to 17. Among the early highlights: A bullseye from wayyyyy downtown off the hands of Bryn Forbes.

---

You could say San Antonio is starting off firing on all cylinders in Boston. Four-plus minutes into tonight's game, the Spurs have helped themselves to a 14-3 lead as they've sunk six of their first eight attempts from the floor while limiting the Celtics to a one-for-seven mark in that span.

Each Spurs starter has scored in the early going.

Pregame

Fresh off handing the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks just their sixth loss of the season, the Spurs on Wednesday evening will continue a rough stretch of their schedule at Boston—against the East's second-leading squad.

The game against the Celtics starts a four-game road trip for the Silver and Black, their longest since November, but they have momentum on their side after Monday night's 22-point defeat of the Bucks.

"I thought we were more consistent tonight in our physicality and executing the game plan," San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich said after the game. "We were more consistent. It was a good night.”

The Spurs will also have revenge on their mind after losing to the Celtics, 135-115, on Nov. 9. But Boston has been on tear, winning eight of its last 10 games for a 25-9 overall record, including an 14-2 mark in home games. If the Spurs want to win their second straight game against a legitimate title contender, they'll need to overcome a subpar 4-11 road record to do it.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates.