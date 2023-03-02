Spurs set to celebrate Black Heritage Night

Spurs are not only set to take on the Sixers but are also set to celebrate Black Heritage Night.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are not only set to take on the Sixers tonight at the AT&T Center but are also set to celebrate Black Heritage Night.

Before and during the game, the team will be focused on celebrating black culture and inspiring the leaders of the future.

There will be a pre-game talent showcase beginning at 4 p.m. in the HEB Fan Zone. This showcase will feature many local artists who will perform their own expressions of Black joy and art with KENS 5’s Clarke Finney serving as emcee.

She'll also be reading a portion of her new book called "The Perfect Mix," a children's book inspiring young girls to embrace their culture and love their hair through a multicultural lens.

The showcase is only open to Black Heritage Night group sales ticketholders.

And that is just the start of the celebration.

At halftime, the Spurs will present St. Philip’s College with a check for $10,000 to support its mission to educate and empower students of color.

During the first time out, Dr. Adena Loston, President of St. Philip’s College, San Antonio’s only HBCU, Dr. Lawrence Scott, Community Leader and Professor of Educational Leadership at Texas A&M San Antonio, and David Robinson Jr., Community Advocate, and Leader will be honored.

If you want to take in the celebration, tickets are still available.