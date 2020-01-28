END 4TH: Bulls 110, Spurs 109

Two-tenths of a second remain, and DeRozan goes to the line to send it to overtime. Sinks the first, misses the second. Spurs lose.

What a game for DeRozan, though, who willed this team back into this game. 36 points, 9 rebounds for DeRozan in the game.

---

What's the final play for the Spurs? DeMar DeRozan's been the hot hand this quarter. Spurs have subbed in Bryn Forbes for Dejounte Murray to keep the floor spread. A three could win the game - look for the outlet pass to Patty Mills), but I think you give it to DeRozan and send this to overtime.

---

Zach Lavine goes to the free-throw line after drawing the foul on Jakob Poeltl. Sinks both free throws to give the Bulls a 2-point lead. (110-108 Bulls, 1.7 seconds remaining)

---

TIE. BALL. GAME. DEMAR. DEROZAN. WITH THE 10-FOOT DAGGER.

The Spurs defense forced two misses during the last Bulls possession. Derrick White takes the charge to get the ball back for the Spurs, leading to the DeRozan bucket. (108-108; 8.6 seconds remaining)

---

DeMar DeRozan is so good. Cuts the lead to 2 with a 13-footer (108-106 Bulls, 1:03 remaining)

---

The Spurs have scored one point in the last 2 minutes. They need to score more than that in the last minute if they want to win. It's simple math. (108-104 Bulls; 1:11 remaining).

---

The Bulls now have a 4-point lead following Thaddeus Young's three-point jumper. For as good as Jakob Poeltl has been this game, he's only 1-7 from the free throw line. He misses one here that would have tied the game. (108-104 Bulls, 2:29 remaining)

---

DeMar DeRozan gives the Spurs a 2-point lead with his 31st point of the game. That's his 8th 30+ point game of the season for DeRozan.(103-101 Spurs, 3:31 remaining)

---

It's all knotted up at 101 following a DeMar DeRozan three-point play. DeRozan's aggressiveness in the second half is keeping the Spurs in this game. Chicago has outscored the Spurs by 10 in the final quarter. (101-101; 3:48 remaining.)

---

...And the Bulls once again have the lead. A 3-pointer from Luke Kormet caps a 17-5 Chicago run. The Spurs led by as much as 11 in this game. (96-95 Bulls, 6:09 remaining).

---

THERE'S THE POELTL JAM! That dunk from Jakob Poelt puts the Spurs up 6. Poeltl now has 13 points and 12 rebounds (93-87 Spurs, 7:40 remaining)

---

The Bulls go on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 3 with 8:45 remaining. The Spurs have been outscored 12-5 so far in the final frame. San Antonio has to find ways to score when DeMar DeRozan isn't on the floor.

Currently, the Spurs' starting backcourt is just 2-8 in the game.

---

Derrick White is back in the game! Lonnie Walker IV is knocking down 3-pointers! Patty Mills is hot! (90-82 Spurs, 10:03 remaining)

END 3RD: Spurs 85, Bulls 75

DeMar DeRozan must've been told he has to take control of this game. He's now at 23 points and made 5 of 9 shots in the third frame. Every one of DeRozan's shots in the quarter came from within 11 feet of the basket.

Patty Mills is feelin' it from deep tonight. He's 6-11 from behind the 3-point line and has 23 points.

The Spurs have an 11-point advantage at the free-throw line and a 10-point lead. That's been the difference tonight. Credit DeRozan's aggressiveness at getting to the line.

---

Chimezie Metu joins the block party, and then Patty Mills is fouled on the three-pointer during the ensuing possession. Mills sinks all three FT's, and the Spurs now lead by 6. (69-63 Spurs, 4:03 remaining)

---

THERE'S DEJOUNTE. The transition dunk puts the Spurs up 1. Jakob Poeltl registers another block; he's got his second double-double of the season with 10 points & 10 rebounds and has blocked 3 shots. (62-61 Spurs, 6:00 remaining)

---

Derrick White enters the game for the seemingly-absent Dejounte Murray, but has to leave less than a minute later after taking an elbow to the chin; White is taken back to the locker room, where he'll apparently get stitches to curb the bleeding. Murray checks back into the game; Spurs still trail by 1. (56-55 Bulls; 8:00 remaining)

---

Where is Dejounte Murray? in 14 minutes of play, he's taken and missed one shot, he's nabbed one rebound, and tallied one assist. As the second option on this team in this game, he needs to step up. (56-55 Bulls, 9:00 remaining)

HALFTIME: Bulls 50, Spurs 48

And just like that, the Spurs go back to the locker room down two at the break. Chicago outscored San Antonio 29-20 in the second frame; the Silver and Black shot 7-21 in the quarter to squander an 11-point lead.

The Bulls are starting to find their shot after starting off rusty (or more likely, emotional - this is Chicago's first game since Kobe Bryant's death.)

Starting guard Bryn Forbes is 1-5 this game, and 0-4 from three. The Spurs need more production from him, as well as his starting backcourt partner Dejounte Murray (0 points), as they go for the win without the injured LaMarcus Aldridge.

---

The Spurs are all over the offensive boards tonight, and it's those second (and third) chance points that are making the difference.

Poeltl has been aggressive on offense and defense, and it's one of the reasons the Bulls can't score in the paint tonight. (46-42 Spurs, 2:12 remaining)

---

PATTY MILLS BACK-TO-BACK THREES and the Spurs regain the lead. Mills is now 4-5 from three and leads the Spurs with 12 points. (43-38 Spurs, 4:47 remaining)

---

The Bulls have taken a lead, outscoring the Spurs 17-8 in the first half of the second quarter. Coby White, poetically, is leading the charge for Chicago in the team's first game since the tragic news of Kobe Bryant's passing. His two-point shot with 5:52 remaining gives the Bulls a 2-point lead (38-26 Bulls, 5:41 remaining).

---

The Silver and Black's scoring drought is over! Chimezie Metu slams down a voracious dunk 2 and a half minutes into the second frame. Metu is going to get significant minutes tonight for the shorthanded Spurs. (30-23 Spurs, 9:26 remaining)

---

Chicago takes a timeout following a sloppy start of the quarter for both teams. The Silver and Black are still searching for their first points of the quarter; the second unit has missed four shots and turned the ball over once in just over two minutes of action. The Bulls meanwhile, are 1-3 in the quarter with two turnovers. They've cut the lead to 5. (28-23 Spurs, 9:51 remaining)

END 1ST: Spurs 28, Bulls 21

The Spurs cap off the quarter with a 17-9 run to stretch the lead to 7 at the end of the first frame. Patty Mills leads the way with 8 points - including two three-pointers; Jakob Poeltl is a highlight reel on both sides of the court tonight, with 6 points and 5 rebounds in his eighth start of the season.

For the Bulls, the team is shooting just 39% on 23 shots, and 2-9 from behind the arc. Forward Thaddeus Young leads Chicago with 6 points.

---

DeMar's at the free-throw line to stretch the Spurs lead to 6. That caps a 7-0 run by San Antonio - got to give the defense some credit for clamping down on that end of the court. Poeltl had a big block during that stretch. (18-12 Spurs, 3:30 remaining)

---

Jakob Poeltl is making the most with the start tonight. Leading the team in points, 4, and rebounds, 3. No "Poeltl Jams" yet, though the night is young. (11-9 Spurs, 5:54 remaining)

---

Trey Lyles registers the Spurs' first three-pointer of the night - and gives the Spurs their first lead of the night. The Silver and Black start the night shooting a putrid 2-7 (28.6%). (6-4 Spurs, 9:04 remaining)

---

Jakob Poeltl got the start for the injured LaMarcus Aldridge. He gets the Spurs scoring started with a 6-foot skyhook. Poeltl also has two rebounds, making his impact felt early into this game. (4-2 Bulls, 9:26remaining)

---

A quick 0-2 shooting start for DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs on their first possession of the game. DeRozan got off to a sluggish start against the Raptors in an emotional game Sunday. Tonight, he's wearing a tribute to the late legend he says meant "everything" to his basketball career.

---

The Spurs and Bulls open the game with a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. Chicago, who won the tip-off, took an 8-second backcourt violation. The Spurs reciprocated with a 24-second shot clock violation.

Bryant wore number 8 and 24 with the Lakers.

GAME PREVIEW

The San Antonio Spurs, who play at Chicago tonight, slipped to 20-25 with Sunday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The loss was the second in a row at home for the Spurs, who are 12-12 at the AT&T Center this season. Monday's game will be San Antonio's first against the Bulls this season. The Silver and Black have won their last two games at the United Center.

The already shorthanded Silver and Black - DeMarre Carroll and Rudy Gay are both out with illnesses) will be without LaMarcus Aldridge, who will miss Monday's game with a sprained finger. Coach Gregg Popovich announced Monday afternoon that Aldridge would remain in San Antonio for the Spurs away game.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Back-to-back losses drop Silver and Black to five games under .500

RELATED: Somber Pop, DeRozan talk about Kobe's passing after loss to Raptors