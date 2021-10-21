Come meet and greet Spurs' Bryn Forbes

UTSA's Frank Harris will also be there!

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans looking to personally welcome back Bryn Forbes to San Antonio will have a chance this month.

On Oct. 24, the Spurs guard will be at a meet and greet at Roots Salad Kitchen at 403 Blue Star Ste. 106.

Also attending is UTSA football player, Frank Harris.

Fans going can also enter into a raffle for two charter-level tickets for an upcoming game.

The Spurs have been very active in the community.