Come meet and greet Spurs' Bryn Forbes

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans looking to personally welcome back Bryn Forbes to San Antonio will have a chance this month.
On Oct. 24, the Spurs guard will be at a meet and greet at Roots Salad Kitchen at 403 Blue Star Ste. 106.
Also attending is UTSA football player, Frank Harris.
Fans going can also enter into a raffle for two charter-level tickets for an upcoming game.
The Spurs have been very active in the community.
Recently, the team visited San Antonio's west side and Forbes visited the Alamodome for the recent UTSA football game.
