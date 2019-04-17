Spurs-Denver Nuggets first-round playoff series at a glance

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96, Saturday, Denver

Game 2: Nuggets 114, Spurs 105, Tuesday, Denver

Game 3: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Game 4: Nuggets at Spurs, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 23, TBD

Game 6*: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, April 25, TBD

Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD

* If necessary

(All times central)

Guard Jamal Murray, who struggled in the first seven quarters of the Denver Nuggets' first-round playoff series against the Spurs, came alive in the fourth period of Game 2 Tuesday night. Boy, did he come alive.

With Murray scoring 21 of his 24 points in the final quarter, the Nuggets roared back from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Spurs 114-105 and even the series at a game apiece at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Murray hit 8 of 9 shots in the fourth period, and nailed back-to-back three-pointers that gave the Nuggets a 110-101 lead with 2:12 left. He finished 8 of 17 from the field, and was 0 of 8 and had only three points through three quarters.

Denver's second-leading scorer during the regular season, Murray scored 17 points in Game 1, but was only 8 of 24 from the field, including 0 of 6 from the three-point line. He nailed 2 of 3 three pointers on Tuesday night.

The next two games of the best-of-seven series will be played in San Antonio, with Game 3 set for 8 p.m. Thursday at the AT&T Center. The Silver and Black have won 13 consecutive games against Denver in San Antonio since March 4, 2012.

Ahead by 10 at the half, the Spurs built their lead back to 19 on two free throws by Rudy Gay with 5:19 left in the third quarter before the Nuggets came roaring back.

Denver went on a 15-2 run, including 10-0 at one point, to cut the deficit to five points. But LaMarcus Aldridge scored the last two points of the third quarter on free throws, putting San Antonio up 82-75 heading into the final period.

Guard DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting in the Spurs' 114-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday night in Denver.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Nuggets outscored the Silver and Black 26-23 in the third period, hitting 10 of 21 field-goal attempts. But Denver was just warming up, outscoring the Silver and Black 39-23 in the final quarter.

Murray hit a jumper to tie the game at 95 with 6:04 left, but Aldridge responded with a bucket on the other end to put San Antonio up by two. It was the last time the Spurs led.

Murray knocked down a jumper to tie the game again at 97, and gave the Nuggets their first lead since the first quarter (17-16) with the first of two made free throws. After DeMar DeRozan nailed a turnaround jumper to tie the score at 99, Murray scored on a floating jumper to put Denver ahead to stay with 3:53 left. He made it 102-99 when he sank a free throw after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was slapped with a technical foul 12 seconds after the go-ahead basket.

DeMar DeRozan and Aldridge led San Antonio's scoring with 31 and 24 points, respectively, and Derrick White added 17. DeRozan led the Spurs on the boards with seven rebounds and finished with two steals.

Denver had three other players besides Murray score at least 20 points. Gary Harris finished with 23, and Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap had 21 and 20, respectively.

DeRozan (17) and Aldridge (16) combined for 33 points to lead the Spurs to a 59-49 lead at the half. San Antonio led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter before the Nuggets cut the deficit to six in the final three minutes of the period.

But the Silver and Black outscored Denver 11-7 the rest of the half to end up ahead by 10 at the break. DeRozan scored 13 of his 17 first-half points in the second quarter. He sat out most of the first period after picking up two fouls in early going.

White (13) also scored in double figures in the first half. He was 5 of 7 from the field, including 1 of 3 from the three-point line.

S.A. shot 46.8 percent overall (22-47) and 30 percent (3-10) from beyond the arc.

Millsap and Jokic led the Nuggets' first-half scoring with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Denver shot 38.3 percent (19-49) overall and 27.3 percent (3-11) from the three-point line.

Murray, the Nuggets' second-leading scorer, continued to struggle offensively in the first half, scoring only two points on free throws. He was 0 of 6 from the field.