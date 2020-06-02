Spurs (22-28) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-28)

When, where: Thursday, 9 p.m., Moda Center, Portland, Ore.

All-time series record: Spurs lead 87-85

Last season: Tied 2-2

Season series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Blazers 121, Spurs 116, Nov. 16, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Lost to Lakers 129-102, Tuesday, Los Angeles

Blazers' last game: Lost to Nuggets 127-99, Tuesday, Denver

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost two

Blazers' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost one

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward DeMarre Carroll (illness), day-to-day; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Blazers' injury/inactive report: Not yet submitted

Notable: The Spurs and Blazers split the first two games of their season series, with both contests played at the AT&T Center . . . Portland guard Damian Lillard scored "only" 21 points in Tuesday's 127-99 road loss to Denver, but he averaged 48.8 points in his previous six games. He scored a franchise-record 61 points in one game during that stretch, and also had 51, 50, 48 and 47 points in four other contests . . . After playing the Blazers, the Silver and Black reach the midpoint of their eight-game Rodeo Road Trip on Saturday against Sacramento.

GAME PREVIEW

If the NBA playoffs began Thursday, the Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers would be among the teams not making the postseason.

Portland (23-28) is ninth in the Western Conference standings, a half-game ahead of No. 9 San Antonio (22-28). Memphis (25-25) is No. 8 and holds the final playoff spot in the West.

With 32 games left on their schedule, the Spurs still have time to make up ground. A win in Portland on Thursday night would be big for the Silver and Black. For one thing, a victory would move them ahead of the Blazers, albeit slightly, in the standings.

"From now on every game counts," Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan said.

San Antonio started its annual Rodeo Road Trip with consecutive losses to the Clippers and Lakers on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, in Los Angeles.

The Silver and Black blew a 15-point lead in the first half and were up by five, with 3:04 left before the Clippers went on a 9-0 run that was just enough to secure a 108-105 victory.

The Lakers led 87-74 heading into the third quarter and scored 42 points in the final period to win in a rout.

Guard Bryn Forbes scored 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the Spurs' 121-116 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 16 at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

LeBron James was at the top of his game in the fourth quarter, scoring 19 of his game-high 36 points and nailing five three-pointers in a span of three minues in the period.

"We were hanging in there, able to keep it around 10 to 12 points or whatever it was, and then LeBron took over," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "So that was the game tonight.”

Popovich was asked about starting the Rodeo Road Trip with a back-to-back against the Clippers and Lakers

“Well, it makes it a little bit different, of course," he said. "If we talk about the schedule, it sounds like excuses because everyone has a tough period during their schedule.

"But you know playing two tough teams like that back-to-back is tough. We played great last night and we played decent tonight until LeBron [James] did his thing, and then it was over. Give him credit. He’s LeBron.”

The Lakers beat Spurs for the time this season, sweeping the season series.

Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, who grew up in Los Angeles, led the Silver and Black with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

San Antonio won back-to-back games for the first time in a month before starting their Rodeo Road Trip, but has lost five of its last seven games.

Asked about how tough it was to play the Clippers and Lakers in a road back-to-back, DeRozan said: "As a competitor, it’s who you want to play against. I don’t look at it as being tough.

"It's part of the job. It's part of the game. You want to compete against the best and worry about the toll afterwards so, I wouldn’t say it was tough."

Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV (11) and Marco Belinelli (11) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

"You’re trying to fight for a win every single night," Walker said of the challenge of playing the Clippers and Lakers in a back-to-back on the road. "You’re trying to play to the best of your capabilities. Both teams are top teams in the league so, you’re trying to leave this Rodeo Road Trip with just one win, but things didn’t go our way this time.”